Debate Reignited: Kharge Criticizes 90-Hour Work Week Proposal

Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge criticized L&T Chairman S N Subrahmanyan's proposal of a 90-hour work week, emphasizing that labor laws advocate for an eight-hour day. Subrahmanyan's remarks, which include controversial statements about work-life balance, have sparked online debates and recall suggestions by Infosys' Narayana Murthy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 13:44 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 13:44 IST
Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge openly criticized Larsen & Toubro Chairman S N Subrahmanyan's suggestion of extending the workweek to 90 hours on Wednesday. Kharge referenced former leaders Jawaharlal Nehru and BR Ambedkar's long-standing stance that workers shouldn't exceed an eight-hour workday.

In his speech during the inauguration of the Congress' new headquarters in New Delhi, Kharge took a moment to commend L&T Construction for their role in building the facility, but simultaneously rejected Subrahmanyan's work week proposal.

Subrahmanyan's assertions, which even suggest working on Sundays to counteract spending excessive time at home, have reignited the work-life balance debate. His controversial comments parallel earlier suggestions from Infosys Co-Founder Narayana Murthy advocating for a 70-hour work week, sparking significant online backlash.

