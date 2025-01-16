Tonga Safe and Resilient Schools Project Secures Additional $21M in Funding

Thousands of Tongan students are set to benefit from enhanced educational opportunities and safer school environments as the Tonga Safe and Resilient Schools Project receives an additional US$21 million in funding. This financial boost will expand the project’s reach to include construction, rehabilitation, and maintenance of schools in some of Tonga's most vulnerable communities, bringing the total number of students impacted to 8,000.

The new funding will support the development of disaster-resilient classrooms, staff housing, and upgraded water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) facilities, ensuring schools can withstand natural disasters while providing essential resources for learning and daily life.

“This additional financing will mean Tongan students not only have safer and more resilient schools but also have expanded access to better learning opportunities,” said World Bank Country Manager for the South Pacific, Stefano Mocci. “This project is making a tangible difference for students and their communities, and we are proud to support the Government of Tonga in delivering these long-lasting benefits for young people.”

Ongoing Achievements and Future Plans

The project has already completed new classrooms and upgraded facilities for 571 students at schools in Atele, Kanokupolu, and Te’eiku. Future work will include upgrades at Euieki and Kolomotua schools in 2025 and construction at six additional schools in Ha’apai. Resilient design packages for 11 schools have been finalized, paving the way for further progress.

The additional funding will also advance a comprehensive school maintenance program. This includes the rollout of a Pilot Maintenance Operations Manual and bolstered support for managing educational assets, ensuring that schools remain safe and functional for years to come.

Strengthening Education Systems Beyond Infrastructure

The Tonga Safe and Resilient Schools Project goes beyond physical improvements, focusing on systemic enhancements to the nation’s education sector. Key initiatives include:

Education Management Information System (EMIS): Operational in Tongatapu schools, this system has completed coding and testing phases and will expand to other regions, enabling better data management and decision-making.

Operational in Tongatapu schools, this system has completed coding and testing phases and will expand to other regions, enabling better data management and decision-making. Curriculum Revisions: Updates to mathematics, science, English, and Tongan language curricula are underway, supported by teacher training and the implementation of new learning standards.

Updates to mathematics, science, English, and Tongan language curricula are underway, supported by teacher training and the implementation of new learning standards. Capacity Building: Teachers and administrators will receive training in disaster preparedness, modern pedagogical techniques, and the integration of new technologies in classrooms.

Global Partnerships Supporting Local Impact

The project is being implemented by the Government of Tonga with financial and technical support from a range of global partners, including the Global Partnership for Education, the World Bank, and the Governments of Australia and New Zealand. Technical assistance is provided by the Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery, ensuring best practices in resilience and sustainability are incorporated.

A Vision for the Future

This nationwide initiative represents a critical investment in the future of Tonga’s youth, aiming to provide safe, high-quality education in the face of increasing environmental and social challenges.

“The additional financing not only reinforces our commitment to education but also ensures that we are building a resilient and sustainable foundation for the next generation,” said a representative from the Ministry of Education. “This is more than just an infrastructure project; it’s a cornerstone of Tonga’s future.”

As work continues, the Tonga Safe and Resilient Schools Project is poised to transform education across the nation, empowering students and communities with the tools they need to succeed.