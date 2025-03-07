Left Menu

One killed, 2 injured as fire breaks out in polythene factory in UP

One person was killed and two were seriously injured in a fire that broke out at a polythene factory in Sadabad town here in the early hours of Friday, officials said.The cause of the fire was not known immediately.The factory, located near Chaudhary Charan Singh Tiraha, manufactures polythene products.

One person was killed and two were seriously injured in a fire that broke out at a polythene factory in Sadabad town here in the early hours of Friday, officials said.

The cause of the fire was not known immediately.

''The factory, located near Chaudhary Charan Singh Tiraha, manufactures polythene products. We received information about the fire around 1 am. It was brought under control but one person was found dead. Two others were injured and taken to the hospital,'' Sadabad fire station in-charge Deepak Kumar said.

According to a local official, the factory is owned by Gautam but is registered under his wife's name.

Dharmendra Chaudhary (38) from Mirpur was charred to death in the incident. He ran a shop near the factory and had reached the spot after being informed about the blaze, the official said.

Those who suffered burn injuries are Bhupendra Singh (25) and Pradeep Kumar (22), the official added.

Upon receiving information about the fire, police Circle Officer Himanshu Mathur and local Kotwali Inspector Satendra Singh Raghav rushed to the spot along with the force. The team took Chaudhary's body and the injured to the Sadabad Community Health Centre.

Due to the severity of their injuries, both Singh and Kumar were referred to a higher medical centre while Chaudhary's body was sent for post-mortem, police said.

Firefighters and police officials managed to control the fire after extensive efforts. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined and further probe is underway, they said.

