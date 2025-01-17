Classy Furniture: Celebrating 40 Years and Pioneering Future Growth with New Industrial Estate

Classy Furniture, a name synonymous with quality in Kerala's furniture market, celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, marking a significant milestone in its storied journey. Known for its top-tier craftsmanship and forward-thinking innovation, the brand is set to expand its legacy with the launch of Kerala's first government-approved private industrial furniture estate, planned for August 2025.

Founded in 1985 by visionary Adattil Mohammed, the company emerged at a time when the market was plagued by low-quality offerings. It quickly gained a reputation for reliability by pioneering quality assurance in the region, detailing product specs to assure customers of its authenticity. In the year 2000, the firm transitioned into Classy Furniture, bolstering its market presence with showrooms across key locations like Kottakkal, Kochi, and Kozhikode.

This 40-year celebration is not just a nod to the past but a step into the future with the establishment of Classy Industrial Factory. This facility aims to enhance economic growth, provide state-of-the-art infrastructure for furniture production, and serve as a model for driving private-sector growth in Kerala. This is a testament to the company's philosophy of blending tradition with innovation, ensuring it remains a trusted name amidst evolving market trends.

