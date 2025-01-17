Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Singapore President's Visit to Odisha Spurs New Collaborations

Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam visits Odisha, India, to boost trade and tourism with MoUs focusing on skill development, industrial infrastructure, and sustainable energy. His visit anticipates the 'Utkarsh Odisha: Make-in-Odisha conclave' and seeks to establish a new city and a petrochemical corridor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-01-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 14:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam has landed in Odisha's capital for a two-day state visit, aiming to strengthen bilateral ties through multiple agreements. His visit comes just before the 'Utkarsh Odisha: Make-in-Odisha conclave', an event expected to draw business leaders from various sectors.

The President, accompanied by a high-level delegation, was warmly received by Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and other officials at Bhubaneswar's Biju Patnaik International Airport. The visit will see the signing of at least eight MoUs covering areas like skill development and sustainable energy, along with enhancing Technical and Vocational Education Training focused on the semiconductor industry.

Other agreements include collaborations between Odisha's Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation and Singapore's Sembcorp on industrial projects, as well as between Bhubaneswar Development Authority and Surbana Jurong for city development. During the visit, President Shanmugaratnam is set to explore the World Skill Centre and the Konark Sun Temple, reflecting a broad push for investment and cooperation in diverse fields.

(With inputs from agencies.)

