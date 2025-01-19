Left Menu

BYD's India Ambition: Navigating Challenges and Road Ahead

BYD, a Chinese electric vehicle giant, eagerly anticipates manufacturing in India. Despite political tensions affecting visas, BYD's Indian operations remain unfazed, receiving positive customer acceptance. Unveiling the SEALION 7 SUV, BYD plans future homologations to expand its Indian market presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 14:39 IST
BYD's India Ambition: Navigating Challenges and Road Ahead
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BYD, the Chinese electric vehicle behemoth, is eagerly eyeing the Indian market to establish manufacturing operations. This comes amid evaluation of various factors determining the feasibility of such an expansion, reported a senior official from BYD's Indian division.

Despite the longstanding political tensions between India and China, particularly affecting visa regulations, BYD continues its operations unaffected and boasts a positive reception among Indian consumers, said Rajeev Chauhan, BYD India's Head of Electric Passenger Vehicles Business.

Highlighting this momentum, BYD showcased its premium electric SUV SEALION 7 at the Auto Expo, a segment of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Looking forward, the company plans to explore homologation for more models to widen its reach in the Indian market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025