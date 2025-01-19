BYD's India Ambition: Navigating Challenges and Road Ahead
BYD, a Chinese electric vehicle giant, eagerly anticipates manufacturing in India. Despite political tensions affecting visas, BYD's Indian operations remain unfazed, receiving positive customer acceptance. Unveiling the SEALION 7 SUV, BYD plans future homologations to expand its Indian market presence.
- Country:
- India
BYD, the Chinese electric vehicle behemoth, is eagerly eyeing the Indian market to establish manufacturing operations. This comes amid evaluation of various factors determining the feasibility of such an expansion, reported a senior official from BYD's Indian division.
Despite the longstanding political tensions between India and China, particularly affecting visa regulations, BYD continues its operations unaffected and boasts a positive reception among Indian consumers, said Rajeev Chauhan, BYD India's Head of Electric Passenger Vehicles Business.
Highlighting this momentum, BYD showcased its premium electric SUV SEALION 7 at the Auto Expo, a segment of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Looking forward, the company plans to explore homologation for more models to widen its reach in the Indian market.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BMW Unveils Groundbreaking Launches at Auto Expo 2025
Revving Up Innovation: Auto Expo and Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
China's Auto Exports Face Cooling Trend Amid Global Challenges
Revolutionizing Green Transit: Electric Dreams at Bharat Mobility Auto Expo 2025
Greaves Cotton Unveils Futuristic Mobility Solutions at Auto Expo 2025