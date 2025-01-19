BYD's India Ambition: Navigating Challenges and Road Ahead

BYD, the Chinese electric vehicle behemoth, is eagerly eyeing the Indian market to establish manufacturing operations. This comes amid evaluation of various factors determining the feasibility of such an expansion, reported a senior official from BYD's Indian division.

Despite the longstanding political tensions between India and China, particularly affecting visa regulations, BYD continues its operations unaffected and boasts a positive reception among Indian consumers, said Rajeev Chauhan, BYD India's Head of Electric Passenger Vehicles Business.

Highlighting this momentum, BYD showcased its premium electric SUV SEALION 7 at the Auto Expo, a segment of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Looking forward, the company plans to explore homologation for more models to widen its reach in the Indian market.

(With inputs from agencies.)