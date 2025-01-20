India's Coffee Legacy: From Baba Budan Giri to Global Recognition

India’s coffee story began in the 1600s when the revered saint Baba Budan introduced seven Mocha seeds to the lush hills of Karnataka’s Baba Budan Giri. His act of planting these seeds marked the genesis of India’s coffee cultivation. What started as a modest practice has evolved into a flourishing industry, making India the seventh-largest coffee producer globally, with exports hitting a record $1.29 billion in FY 2023-24, nearly doubling the $719.42 million recorded in 2020-21.

India’s coffee exports have seen remarkable growth, fueled by rising international demand for its distinct Arabica and Robusta beans. By mid-January 2025, over 9,300 tonnes of coffee had already been exported, with Italy, Belgium, and Russia being major buyers. While unroasted beans dominate exports, there is an increasing appetite for value-added products such as roasted and instant coffee, further bolstering export revenues.

Surge in Domestic Coffee Culture

India’s domestic coffee consumption has also been on the rise, driven by the expansion of café culture, increasing disposable incomes, and a growing preference for coffee over tea. Consumption has grown from 84,000 tonnes in 2012 to 91,000 tonnes in 2023, signaling a cultural shift where coffee has become a staple beverage in both urban and rural households.

Coffee’s Ecological and Regional Significance

India’s coffee plantations are primarily located in the biodiverse regions of the Western and Eastern Ghats, which are crucial for ecological balance. Karnataka leads the way with 248,020 MT produced in 2022-23, followed by Kerala and Tamil Nadu. These shaded plantations support sustainable farming practices, preserving biodiversity while boosting the coffee industry.

Innovative Initiatives to Boost Productivity

To meet growing demand, the Coffee Board of India has implemented several initiatives under the Integrated Coffee Development Project (ICDP). These include:

Expanding Non-Traditional Cultivation: Encouraging coffee farming in newer regions. Sustainability Programs: Promoting eco-friendly practices to enhance yields. Infrastructure Development: Improving logistics and offering export incentives to strengthen competitiveness.

A shining example of these efforts is the transformation of Araku Valley, where nearly 150,000 tribal families, supported by the Coffee Board and the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), have increased coffee production by 20%. Backed by loans from the Girijan Co-Operative Corporation (GCC), the success in Araku Valley underscores the potential of coffee farming to uplift communities and contribute to Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).

Future Prospects

With the global coffee market expanding, India’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and community-driven growth positions it as a formidable player. Strategic investments, enhanced farming practices, and the rise of value-added exports ensure a robust future for India’s coffee industry, blending tradition with modern excellence.

This thriving industry not only contributes to the economy but also preserves the ecological and cultural heritage that defines India’s coffee legacy.