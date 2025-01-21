Left Menu

Sparsh CCTV Revolutionizes Rail Security in Landmark Partnership with Indian Railways

Updated: 21-01-2025 12:08 IST
Sparsh CCTV Collaborates with Indian Railways to Secure Jammu Railway Division and Prayagraj's Maha Kumbh Railway Stations. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a strategic move to bolster railway security, Sparsh CCTV has joined forces with Indian Railways to enhance safety across the newly inaugurated Jammu Railway Division. This initiative, aligned with the launch of three new trains, marks a significant step forward in connecting Kashmir with the broader Indian network.

Sparsh CCTV's comprehensive surveillance systems have been pivotal in the successful execution of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL). This project not only advances seamless rail connectivity in a strategically vital region but also highlights the Indian government's focus on infrastructure and security enhancements.

According to Sanjeev Sehgal, Founder & CEO of Sparsh CCTV, the company's contribution to the USBRL and the Maha Kumbh underscores its dedication to innovation and national progress. The USBRL project features cutting-edge technologies, including AI-driven surveillance and real-time monitoring systems, setting a new benchmark for railway safety in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

