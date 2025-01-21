Left Menu

Dharamvir Bharati's Centenary: A Tribute to Hindi Literature's Titan

The Vani Prakashan Group honored the centenary of Dharamvir Bharati, a luminary of Hindi literature, with a grand festival featuring symposiums, book launches, and performances. Prominent figures gathered to celebrate Bharati's lasting impact on literature and culture, preserving his legacy for future generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2025 12:10 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 12:10 IST
Dharamvir Bharati's Centenary: A Tribute to Hindi Literature's Titan
Vani Prakashan heralds Dharamvir Bharati's Centenary with Star-Studded fest . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a grand celebration marking the birth centenary of Dharamvir Bharati, the Vani Prakashan Group hosted a literary festival at Mumbai's Mukti Auditorium on January 16, 2025. The event celebrated the enduring legacy of Bharati, a towering figure in Hindi literature known for his masterpieces like Gunahon Ka Devta and Andha Yug.

The festival's highlight was the unveiling of the 164th edition of Gunahon Ka Devta, presented to Bharati's wife, Pushpa Bharti Ji, as a tribute to her efforts in preserving his legacy. Esteemed literary figures gathered for the Dharamvir Bharati Poetry Symposium, reflecting on his poetic genius.

Throughout the day, multiple book launches and discussions took place, with prominent speakers exploring contemporary themes and Bharati's influence. The festival concluded with evocative performances by celebrated actors, bringing Bharati's works to life, solidifying his impact on Hindi literature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025