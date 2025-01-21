Dharamvir Bharati's Centenary: A Tribute to Hindi Literature's Titan

In a grand celebration marking the birth centenary of Dharamvir Bharati, the Vani Prakashan Group hosted a literary festival at Mumbai's Mukti Auditorium on January 16, 2025. The event celebrated the enduring legacy of Bharati, a towering figure in Hindi literature known for his masterpieces like Gunahon Ka Devta and Andha Yug.

The festival's highlight was the unveiling of the 164th edition of Gunahon Ka Devta, presented to Bharati's wife, Pushpa Bharti Ji, as a tribute to her efforts in preserving his legacy. Esteemed literary figures gathered for the Dharamvir Bharati Poetry Symposium, reflecting on his poetic genius.

Throughout the day, multiple book launches and discussions took place, with prominent speakers exploring contemporary themes and Bharati's influence. The festival concluded with evocative performances by celebrated actors, bringing Bharati's works to life, solidifying his impact on Hindi literature.

(With inputs from agencies.)