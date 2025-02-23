Political Intrigue Unfolds at Marathi Literary Festival

At the prestigious 98th Akhil Bhartiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar expressed uncertainty over Eknath Shinde's recent remark not to be taken lightly.

Pawar wondered aloud about the target of Shinde's words, questioning if Shiv Sena-UBT or someone else was being referenced. Shinde, speaking after Pawar, linked his remark to an enigmatic incident over two years ago. Despite the public inquiry, Shinde remained reticent about elaborating further.

In a backdrop of political maneuvers, Pawar reassured that the MahaYuti alliance of BJP-NCP-Shiv Sena remains intact, even as Shinde revisited his role from chief minister to deputy. Highlighting the camaraderie shared by political leaders beyond elections, both Pawar and Shinde also voiced concerns about the growing predominance of English in education.

