Matthieu Le Blan Appointed IFC Resident Representative for Mongolia

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, has announced the appointment of Matthieu Le Blan as its Resident Representative for Mongolia. Based in Ulaanbaatar, Le Blan will oversee IFC’s investments and advisory programs aimed at supporting economic diversification, creating jobs, and fostering sustainable development in alignment with the World Bank Group’s strategic goals for Mongolia.

A Wealth of Experience in Development and Financing

Le Blan brings more than 25 years of expertise in private sector and infrastructure development financing, with a regional focus on Central Europe, the Caucasus, Central Asia, and Mongolia. His extensive career includes a notable tenure at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), where he held multiple positions from 2001 to 2017, including serving as the Country Representative for Mongolia from 2013 to 2017.

During his time with EBRD, he was instrumental in advancing several key projects, including serving as the Board Director for Mongolia’s largest wind farm. His work contributed to expanding Mongolia’s renewable energy capacity and strengthening its green infrastructure.

Most recently, Le Blan served as the Country Representative for Mongolia at the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI). In this role, he focused on developing renewable energy and energy efficiency initiatives, including solar heating projects designed to enhance energy sustainability and reduce Mongolia's dependency on coal.

Vision for Mongolia’s Development

“IFC has a strong track record of fostering innovations that address some of Mongolia’s most pressing development challenges,” said Le Blan. “I am excited to collaborate with public and private partners to generate positive development outcomes for the people of Mongolia.”

Le Blan’s appointment comes as IFC seeks to expand its support for Mongolia’s private sector to drive sustainable economic growth. Since entering the Mongolian market in 1997, IFC has invested and mobilized more than $5 billion, focusing on key sectors such as sustainable mining, banking, hospitality, services, and financing for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Additionally, IFC has increased its advisory services to support Mongolia’s government and businesses in critical areas such as livestock development, renewable energy, and financial sector improvements.

Educational Background and Professional Achievements

Le Blan holds a master’s degree in economy and public management from Sciences-Po Paris, one of Europe’s leading institutions for higher education in public policy and governance. He has also worked with the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) as Senior Partnerships Advisor for Central Asia, where he spearheaded initiatives to strengthen regional collaborations and development projects.

Future Plans Under Le Blan’s Leadership

Under Le Blan’s leadership, IFC aims to deepen its engagement with both public and private sector stakeholders to address Mongolia’s unique challenges, including its heavy reliance on mining and its vulnerability to economic and environmental shocks. Key areas of focus will include:

Expanding investments in renewable energy to combat climate change and reduce pollution.

Enhancing support for MSMEs to promote inclusive economic growth.

Developing sustainable solutions in agriculture and livestock management to strengthen rural livelihoods.

Improving infrastructure to boost economic resilience and connectivity.

Le Blan’s appointment underscores IFC’s commitment to Mongolia’s long-term development and its goal of fostering a diversified, sustainable, and resilient economy for the nation.