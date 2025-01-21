Euro Pratik Set to Launch Rs 730 Crore IPO in Decorative Wall Panel Industry
Euro Pratik, a leader in India's decorative wall panel industry, plans an Initial Public Offering (IPO) worth Rs 730 crore. The IPO, an Offer For Sale by promoters, includes a reservation for employees. The company, with a 16% market share, operates in an asset-light model, outsourcing manufacturing. Euro Pratik has expanded through acquisitions and partnerships, boosting its market presence and revenue.
Euro Pratik, a dominant force in the decorative wall panel sector, is on the brink of launching a Rs 730 crore Initial Public Offering (IPO), according to draft papers submitted to Sebi.
The IPO comprises a complete Offer For Sale (OFS) by the company's promoters, with a segment reserved for eligible employees, as detailed in their Draft Red Herring Prospectus.
Grabbing a significant 16% share in India's organised wall panel market, Euro Pratik's growth strategy includes leveraging an asset-light operational model and expanding its product lineup through strategic acquisitions and global partnerships.
