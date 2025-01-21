Euro Pratik Set to Launch Rs 730 Crore IPO in Decorative Wall Panel Industry

Euro Pratik, a dominant force in the decorative wall panel sector, is on the brink of launching a Rs 730 crore Initial Public Offering (IPO), according to draft papers submitted to Sebi.

The IPO comprises a complete Offer For Sale (OFS) by the company's promoters, with a segment reserved for eligible employees, as detailed in their Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

Grabbing a significant 16% share in India's organised wall panel market, Euro Pratik's growth strategy includes leveraging an asset-light operational model and expanding its product lineup through strategic acquisitions and global partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)