N Chandrababu Naidu Woos Global Leaders at WEF for Andhra Pradesh Growth

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, met with global business leaders to attract investments into the state. Discussions focused on technology, maritime opportunities, and manufacturing, with major companies like Cognizant, Cisco, Maersk, and LG Chem expressing interest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 21-01-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 23:25 IST
In a strategic move to boost investment in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu engaged with top business executives at the World Economic Forum in Davos. He highlighted the state's emerging opportunities, drawing interest from major firms such as Cognizant, Cisco, Maersk, and LG Chem.

Naidu's discussions targeted the technology sector, with Cognizant discussing advanced skilling programs for AI and renewable energy. Talks with Cisco aimed at establishing a global capability centre in Tirupati or Visakhapatnam.

Maritime and manufacturing potentials were also spotlighted, with Maersk considering Andhra's coastline for development, and LG Chem contemplating a petrochemical and semiconductor presence in the region.

