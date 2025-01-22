Left Menu

Revolutionizing Indian Railways: Energy-Efficient Trains and Advanced Safety Tech

The Ministry of Finance is spearheading a transformation of Indian Railways with energy-efficient Vande Bharat trains and indigenous safety technology, Kavach. These initiatives support modernization under PM Gati Shakti and Atmanirbhar Bharat, aiming for self-reliance and enhanced passenger safety and comfort across the railway network.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Finance has reaffirmed its dedication to revolutionizing Indian Railways, announcing projects like the energy-efficient Vande Bharat trains and the deployment of Kavach, a cutting-edge indigenous safety technology. These initiatives are crucial to the government's vision under PM Gati Shakti and Atmanirbhar Bharat, seeking to modernize and enhance the railway infrastructure.

In a recent post, the Ministry highlighted India's progress with 68 Vande Bharat trains and plans to develop 400 more over the next three years through local manufacturing. This expansion will improve energy efficiency and passenger experience, with contracts for 200 train sets already finalized and plans for aluminum-bodied trains underway.

The focus on indigenous manufacturing represents a significant stride toward self-reliance in railways. Similarly, the Kavach system is set to boost safety and operational efficiency, with deployment across strategic routes already in progress and future plans for extensive coverage. This technological upgrade aligns with the budget initiatives fostering India's domestic production and innovation capacity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

