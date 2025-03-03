The PM Gati Shakti initiative, a significant stride in India's transportation sector, highlights the ability of the world's most populated nation to innovate in transport methods by embracing sustainable practices. As emphasized by Michael Wilson, a former Supreme Court Judge of Hawaii, this program sets a precedent for cutting-edge transportation solutions.

Launched in October 2021, the PM Gati Shakti national master plan promotes the integrated and planned development of essential infrastructure projects, effectively aiming to cut down logistics costs. The initiative emphasizes sustainable practices as a cornerstone of development strategies.

The Experiential Centre at Bharat Mandapam serves as a modern learning hub, educating visitors through advanced technologies like a 270-degree screen and holographic displays. It highlights successful logistics and transportation initiatives, blending innovation with entrepreneurship to foster a sustainable economic growth model.

