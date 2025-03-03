Left Menu

India's PM Gati Shakti: A Sustainable Transport Revolution

India's PM Gati Shakti initiative exemplifies the possibility of faster and more sustainable transportation models in populous countries. With a focus on sustainable practices, the initiative aims to reduce logistics costs through planned infrastructure development. The experiential centre showcases India's talent and innovative strategies in the transport sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 20:11 IST
The PM Gati Shakti initiative, a significant stride in India's transportation sector, highlights the ability of the world's most populated nation to innovate in transport methods by embracing sustainable practices. As emphasized by Michael Wilson, a former Supreme Court Judge of Hawaii, this program sets a precedent for cutting-edge transportation solutions.

Launched in October 2021, the PM Gati Shakti national master plan promotes the integrated and planned development of essential infrastructure projects, effectively aiming to cut down logistics costs. The initiative emphasizes sustainable practices as a cornerstone of development strategies.

The Experiential Centre at Bharat Mandapam serves as a modern learning hub, educating visitors through advanced technologies like a 270-degree screen and holographic displays. It highlights successful logistics and transportation initiatives, blending innovation with entrepreneurship to foster a sustainable economic growth model.

(With inputs from agencies.)

