Left Menu

India’s Semiconductor Design GCCs Report 12% Drop in Hiring, Finds Careernet

A Careernet report reveals a 12% drop in hiring for India's Semiconductor Design Global Capability Centres from Q1 to Q3 FY2025. Sector uncertainty affects hiring trends, with small firms showing early growth. Large companies recover slightly by December as R&D demand rises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 17:05 IST
India’s Semiconductor Design GCCs Report 12% Drop in Hiring, Finds Careernet
Representative Image (Image/Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's Semiconductor Design Global Capability Centres (GCCs) are experiencing a significant slowdown in hiring, with a 12% reduction in job openings from the first to the third quarter of the financial year 2025, according to a report by Careernet, a prominent talent solutions provider in India.

The report notes that in the first quarter, the average monthly job vacancies decreased by 7% to 3,435 positions in the second quarter, with the trend persisting in the third quarter and resulting in another 5% decline. Job openings plunged by 10% in August but slightly rebounded by 6% in December.

Careernet's report highlights cautious hiring approaches amid market uncertainties, particularly affecting smaller firms which saw hiring grow by up to 10% in early months but later declined sharply. Larger organizations showed resilience, achieving an 11% hiring increase by December. Design and R&D roles are increasingly sought-after as industry dynamics evolve.

The semiconductor design GCC ecosystem in India comprises over 180 organizations, with 70 major players employing 110,000 professionals as of the first half of 2024. Though some firms are cautious, the sector's long-term growth is supported by skilled labor, cost advantages, and electronic demand in various industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025