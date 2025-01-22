India’s Semiconductor Design GCCs Report 12% Drop in Hiring, Finds Careernet

India's Semiconductor Design Global Capability Centres (GCCs) are experiencing a significant slowdown in hiring, with a 12% reduction in job openings from the first to the third quarter of the financial year 2025, according to a report by Careernet, a prominent talent solutions provider in India.

The report notes that in the first quarter, the average monthly job vacancies decreased by 7% to 3,435 positions in the second quarter, with the trend persisting in the third quarter and resulting in another 5% decline. Job openings plunged by 10% in August but slightly rebounded by 6% in December.

Careernet's report highlights cautious hiring approaches amid market uncertainties, particularly affecting smaller firms which saw hiring grow by up to 10% in early months but later declined sharply. Larger organizations showed resilience, achieving an 11% hiring increase by December. Design and R&D roles are increasingly sought-after as industry dynamics evolve.

The semiconductor design GCC ecosystem in India comprises over 180 organizations, with 70 major players employing 110,000 professionals as of the first half of 2024. Though some firms are cautious, the sector's long-term growth is supported by skilled labor, cost advantages, and electronic demand in various industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)