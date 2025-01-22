Left Menu

Johnson & Johnson's Strategic Moves: A Billion-Dollar Drug Empire Expansion

Johnson & Johnson surpasses expectations with robust fourth-quarter profits, backed by its acquisition of Intra-Cellular and strong sales in cancer and psychiatric drugs. Facing currency impact challenges, J&J anticipates continued growth with an aggressive strategy to counter competition, particularly from Stelara biosimilars in the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 21:49 IST
Johnson & Johnson's Strategic Moves: A Billion-Dollar Drug Empire Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Johnson & Johnson recently announced higher-than-expected fourth-quarter revenues, driven by significant sales in cancer treatments and buoyed by its latest acquisition of neurological drugmaker Intra-Cellular. The $14.6 billion deal is J&J's strongest move since spinning off its consumer division, marking a pivotal point in its pharmaceutical ambitions.

The New Jersey-based company projected 2025 revenues between $90.9 billion and $91.7 billion, alongside anticipated earnings of up to $10.95 per share, despite anticipated hits from the Intra-Cellular purchase and currency fluctuations. Analysts' expectations aligned closely, forecasting $90.98 billion in sales for 2025.

J&J's strategic initiatives, including new product launches to counter competition for Stelara, face challenges from currency impacts affecting earnings, reducing shares by 4%. However, sustained growth in its cancer drug lineup—particularly Darzalex—continues to bolster its pharmaceutical portfolio, with an optimistic long-term forecast.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025