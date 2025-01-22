Johnson & Johnson's Strategic Moves: A Billion-Dollar Drug Empire Expansion

Johnson & Johnson recently announced higher-than-expected fourth-quarter revenues, driven by significant sales in cancer treatments and buoyed by its latest acquisition of neurological drugmaker Intra-Cellular. The $14.6 billion deal is J&J's strongest move since spinning off its consumer division, marking a pivotal point in its pharmaceutical ambitions.

The New Jersey-based company projected 2025 revenues between $90.9 billion and $91.7 billion, alongside anticipated earnings of up to $10.95 per share, despite anticipated hits from the Intra-Cellular purchase and currency fluctuations. Analysts' expectations aligned closely, forecasting $90.98 billion in sales for 2025.

J&J's strategic initiatives, including new product launches to counter competition for Stelara, face challenges from currency impacts affecting earnings, reducing shares by 4%. However, sustained growth in its cancer drug lineup—particularly Darzalex—continues to bolster its pharmaceutical portfolio, with an optimistic long-term forecast.

(With inputs from agencies.)