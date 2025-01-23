Left Menu

IOC's Green Revolution: Panipat Hydrogen Plant Paves the Way

Indian Oil Corporation is set to enhance sustainable energy with its upcoming green hydrogen plant in Panipat, targeting a 2025 launch. This project aims to boost India’s green energy mission. IOC is also expanding its city gas distribution network and increasing CNG and PNG connections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 09:58 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 09:58 IST
Arvinder Singh Sahney, Chairman of IOC (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In an ambitious move towards sustainable energy, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) is gearing up to commission a green hydrogen plant in Panipat, Haryana, within the next two years. Speaking exclusively to ANI at the World Economic Forum 2025 in Davos, Switzerland, IOC Chairman Arvinder Singh Sahney revealed substantial progress on the project, which boasts a production capacity of 10,000 tons per annum.

Sahney disclosed, 'The green hydrogen plant is now alive. We have received excellent bids, and tenders are currently under evaluation. We expect to award the job soon, and the plant should be operational in two years.' This project is pivotal to India's green energy mission, contributing significantly to a sustainable, carbon-neutral future.

The corporation is also making strides in the city gas distribution (CGD) sector, rapidly expanding its infrastructure. Sahney explained, 'We manage a substantial chunk of the CGD business, developing infrastructure and increasing connections. Our goal is to establish more CNG stations and enhance piped natural gas (PNG) supply.' Currently, there are no active plans for acquisitions, as IOC focuses on strengthening its existing operations.

Despite global geopolitical tensions, IOC remains resilient. Sahney noted that American sanctions on Russia, coupled with potential repercussions from the new Trump administration, would have a limited impact on India. 'We are abiding by the sanctions in place. India has diverse energy sources to meet its needs,' he added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

