Invest New Zealand: A Bold Initiative to Attract Global Investment

The New Zealand Government has announced a groundbreaking initiative to position the country as a premier destination for foreign direct investment (FDI). The creation of Invest New Zealand, a new agency focused on streamlining investment and driving economic growth, signals a significant step in the nation’s push for global competitiveness.

Trade and Export Growth Minister Todd McClay outlined the agency’s role in unlocking global investment opportunities to create higher-paying jobs, build critical infrastructure, and foster innovation across key sectors.

“Invest New Zealand will streamline the investment process and provide tailored support to foreign investors,” McClay said. “Our goal is to increase capital investment in critical areas, foster greater innovation, and attract world-class talent to New Zealand.”

Core Objectives of Invest New Zealand

The new agency, inspired by successful models in Ireland and Singapore, will focus on:

Attracting FDI in High-Growth Sectors: Targeting sectors such as advanced manufacturing, financial technology (Fintech), critical infrastructure, renewable energy, and healthcare innovation to boost productivity. Streamlining Processes: Simplifying procedures to make it easier for international investors to fund new and existing projects, including roading and energy infrastructure. Encouraging Multinational R&D Investment: Attracting global companies to invest in research and development in New Zealand, creating a hub for cutting-edge innovation. Building Domestic Expertise and Global Connections: Drawing skilled professionals from overseas to bolster domestic capabilities and enhance international collaboration.

A New Chapter for NZTE

Invest New Zealand will initially operate as an incubator within New Zealand Trade and Enterprise (NZTE) before transitioning into an Autonomous Crown Entity with a clear mandate to attract international investment.

Simultaneously, NZTE will narrow its focus to support Kiwi businesses in expanding exports and growing their international market presence. Both agencies will retain existing staff to achieve the Government’s ambitious target of doubling exports by value within the next decade.

“NZTE’s redefined role and Invest New Zealand’s focused strategy will complement each other,” said McClay. “Together, they will build a robust ecosystem for domestic growth and international engagement.”

Benefits for New Zealand

The initiative aims to unlock billions of dollars in global investment opportunities, making New Zealand an attractive destination for investors and a leader in sustainability and innovation.

“This move will significantly increase the capital available for key infrastructure projects, create high-paying jobs, and make our country a predictable and competitive environment for global investors,” McClay emphasized.

Invest New Zealand will also:

Support the Government’s vision to enhance critical roading and energy infrastructure.

Build New Zealand’s reputation as a destination for sustainable and advanced technology-driven enterprises.

Ensure foreign investors receive end-to-end support, including navigation through legal and commercial frameworks.

Future Outlook

With the establishment of Invest New Zealand, the Government is taking a decisive step toward unlocking the nation’s economic potential. The agency’s proactive approach will not only attract international capital but also empower Kiwi businesses to thrive on the global stage.

“We’re rolling out the welcome mat to the world,” McClay concluded. “This initiative will transform our economy, support our infrastructure, and ensure that New Zealand is a global leader in innovation and sustainable development.”

The Government is confident that this initiative will drive New Zealand’s economic success, paving the way for a prosperous and globally connected future.