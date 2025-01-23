India-Sierra Leone Trade Conference: Bridging Economic Frontiers

The India-Africa Trade Council (IATC) orchestrated the India-Sierra Leone Trade Conference in Kochi, assembling key figures from the South Indian business realm and a diplomatic team from Sierra Leone. This meeting aimed to bolster bilateral trade connections and seize economic opportunities between the two countries.

Dr. Asif Iqbal, president of the Indian Economic Trade Organization (IETO), warmly welcomed Rashid Sesay, Sierra Leone's High Commissioner to India, with his delegation, which included the embassy's Information Attache from Abu Dhabi. In his remarks, High Commissioner Sesay spotlighted Sierra Leone's potential as a crucial trade ally, with a focus on pharmaceuticals, IT, and industrial expansion.

A major highlight of the conference was the appointment of C Krishna Shankar, Chairman and Managing Director of Finovest Group, as Trade Commissioner for Sierra Leone to India. Outlining his vision, Shankar announced plans for a business delegation from Kerala and Chennai to visit Sierra Leone in May 2025, to explore sectors like mining, tourism, and infrastructure, aspiring for deeper economic engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)