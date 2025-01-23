Left Menu

India-Sierra Leone Trade Conference: Bridging Economic Frontiers

The India-Sierra Leone Trade Conference, organized by the India-Africa Trade Council in Kochi, brought together business leaders and diplomats to strengthen trade ties. Highlighting Sierra Leone's potential in various sectors, the event paved the way for increased economic collaboration and mutual growth between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 13:19 IST
India-Sierra Leone Trade Conference: Bridging Economic Frontiers
Rashid Sesay, High Commissioner of Sierra Leone to India (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The India-Africa Trade Council (IATC) orchestrated the India-Sierra Leone Trade Conference in Kochi, assembling key figures from the South Indian business realm and a diplomatic team from Sierra Leone. This meeting aimed to bolster bilateral trade connections and seize economic opportunities between the two countries.

Dr. Asif Iqbal, president of the Indian Economic Trade Organization (IETO), warmly welcomed Rashid Sesay, Sierra Leone's High Commissioner to India, with his delegation, which included the embassy's Information Attache from Abu Dhabi. In his remarks, High Commissioner Sesay spotlighted Sierra Leone's potential as a crucial trade ally, with a focus on pharmaceuticals, IT, and industrial expansion.

A major highlight of the conference was the appointment of C Krishna Shankar, Chairman and Managing Director of Finovest Group, as Trade Commissioner for Sierra Leone to India. Outlining his vision, Shankar announced plans for a business delegation from Kerala and Chennai to visit Sierra Leone in May 2025, to explore sectors like mining, tourism, and infrastructure, aspiring for deeper economic engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025