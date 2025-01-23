Retail Inflation Eases for Farm and Rural Workers: December 2024 Analysis
Retail inflation for farm and rural workers decreased in December 2024. The Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers (CPI-AL) and Rural Labourers (CPI-RL) reported a slight decline compared to November 2024 figures. This marks a significant drop from the inflation rates recorded in December 2023.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 17:08 IST
- Country:
- India
Retail inflation figures for farm and rural workers showed a downward trend in December 2024, with rates easing to 5.01% and 5.05% from November's 5.35% and 5.47% respectively, according to the labour ministry.
The Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers (CPI-AL) and Rural Labourers (CPI-RL) both remained constant at 1,320 points and 1,331 points in December 2024, mirroring November's figures.
Inflation rates based on CPI-AL and CPI-RL saw a notable reduction compared to December 2023, which recorded figures of 7.71% and 7.46% respectively, highlighting a significant improvement in retail inflation conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India's Electronics Exports Hit New Highs in December 2024
Exports fall about 1 per cent to USD 38.01 billion in December 2024 from USD 38.39 billion a year ago: Govt data.
Imports rise 4.8 per cent to USD 59.95 billion in December 2024 from USD 57.15 billion a year ago: Govt data.
Advancing Social Security for BoCW Workers: A Comprehensive Push by Labour Ministry
Jasprit Bumrah: ICC Men's Player of the Month for December 2024