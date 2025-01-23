Retail Inflation Eases for Farm and Rural Workers: December 2024 Analysis

Retail inflation figures for farm and rural workers showed a downward trend in December 2024, with rates easing to 5.01% and 5.05% from November's 5.35% and 5.47% respectively, according to the labour ministry.

The Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers (CPI-AL) and Rural Labourers (CPI-RL) both remained constant at 1,320 points and 1,331 points in December 2024, mirroring November's figures.

Inflation rates based on CPI-AL and CPI-RL saw a notable reduction compared to December 2023, which recorded figures of 7.71% and 7.46% respectively, highlighting a significant improvement in retail inflation conditions.

