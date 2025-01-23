Empowering Communities: Unveiling the Impact of PM-DAKSH

The central government's PM DAKSH scheme, pivotal for skill development, drew attention at the Shilp Samagam Mela 2025, as Union Minister Ramdas Athawale emphasized its role in empowering target communities. Designed for groups involved in traditional trades, the scheme aims to enhance their market competitiveness through targeted upskilling efforts.

Minister Athawale underscored the scheme's significance in aiding children of sanitation workers and other such groups to break from traditional roles. He called for greater recognition of their potential and encouraged utilizing resources, including government loans, for economic upliftment.

Aimed at increasing skill levels among youth, PM-DAKSH offers short and long-term training and employment assistance. Supported by exhibitions at platforms like Dilli Haat, these initiatives facilitate market access. The ongoing Shilp Samagam Mela features over 100 artisans, showcasing varied products, with sales exceeding Rs 61 lakh.

