Left Menu

Empowering Communities: Unveiling the Impact of PM-DAKSH

The 'PM-DAKSH' scheme, highlighted by Union minister Ramdas Athawale, aims to bolster skill development and upskilling among target groups to enhance their market competitiveness. Announced at the Shilp Samagam Mela, this initiative seeks economic empowerment by leveraging skills training and access to government resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 23-01-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 23:18 IST
Empowering Communities: Unveiling the Impact of PM-DAKSH
  • Country:
  • India

The central government's PM DAKSH scheme, pivotal for skill development, drew attention at the Shilp Samagam Mela 2025, as Union Minister Ramdas Athawale emphasized its role in empowering target communities. Designed for groups involved in traditional trades, the scheme aims to enhance their market competitiveness through targeted upskilling efforts.

Minister Athawale underscored the scheme's significance in aiding children of sanitation workers and other such groups to break from traditional roles. He called for greater recognition of their potential and encouraged utilizing resources, including government loans, for economic upliftment.

Aimed at increasing skill levels among youth, PM-DAKSH offers short and long-term training and employment assistance. Supported by exhibitions at platforms like Dilli Haat, these initiatives facilitate market access. The ongoing Shilp Samagam Mela features over 100 artisans, showcasing varied products, with sales exceeding Rs 61 lakh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025