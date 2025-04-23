Left Menu

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

President Donald Trump has retreated from threats to dismiss Fed Chair Jerome Powell, soothing markets that had been rattled by potential leadership changes and ongoing tariff tensions. Trump's softened stance comes amid optimism for a trade agreement with China that could reduce tariffs significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 06:08 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 06:08 IST
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump stepped back from his push to fire Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, following a week of heated criticisms for not lowering interest rates further. During a session with reporters in the Oval Office, Trump stated he has no plans to dismiss Powell despite previous threats.

This de-escalation was quickly reflected in financial markets, with equity index futures jumping nearly 2% after the announcement. Trump's recent confrontational remarks about tariffs and interest rates had led to a slump in stocks, bonds, and the U.S. dollar.

The move comes as Trump expresses optimism for a beneficial trade deal with China, promising substantially reduced tariffs. The ongoing saga has spotlighted the fragile state of U.S. economic relations and the sensitive balance of power between the presidency and the Federal Reserve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025