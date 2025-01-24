Empowering Entrepreneurs: Jupiter Electric Mobility Partners with Porter for Green Logistics
Jupiter Electric Mobility has partnered with logistics operator Porter for its Udaan program, aiming to support small entrepreneurs and provide professional training in the electric logistics industry. The initiative will help local drivers and business owners to access essential EV resources and grow their businesses sustainably.
- Country:
- India
Jupiter Electric Mobility announced a new strategic alliance with logistics operator Porter on Friday, launching their Udaan program aimed at fostering small entrepreneurs in the electric logistics industry.
The Udaan program, a venture dedicated to aiding local entrepreneurs and drivers, promises growth in business by providing professional training and access to vital electric vehicle resources. This initiative supports entrepreneurs through its dealership network, enhancing their business prospects.
Jupiter Electric Mobility will guide drivers and business owners in acquiring its flagship electric commercial vehicle, Tez. This collaboration aims to empower individuals with entrepreneurial skills and boost operations, contributing to a sustainable logistics ecosystem, according to Tanuj Khandelwal, Vice President at Porter.
(With inputs from agencies.)