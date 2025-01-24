Empowering Entrepreneurs: Jupiter Electric Mobility Partners with Porter for Green Logistics

Jupiter Electric Mobility announced a new strategic alliance with logistics operator Porter on Friday, launching their Udaan program aimed at fostering small entrepreneurs in the electric logistics industry.

The Udaan program, a venture dedicated to aiding local entrepreneurs and drivers, promises growth in business by providing professional training and access to vital electric vehicle resources. This initiative supports entrepreneurs through its dealership network, enhancing their business prospects.

Jupiter Electric Mobility will guide drivers and business owners in acquiring its flagship electric commercial vehicle, Tez. This collaboration aims to empower individuals with entrepreneurial skills and boost operations, contributing to a sustainable logistics ecosystem, according to Tanuj Khandelwal, Vice President at Porter.

(With inputs from agencies.)