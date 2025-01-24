DPIIT Partners with Bhaane Group to Boost Manufacturing Startups

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bhaane Group, a subsidiary of Shahi Exports Pvt Ltd, India’s largest apparel manufacturer. This partnership is set to launch dedicated incubation programs for startups specializing in manufacturing and related production areas. It also aims to establish strong connections with international startup ecosystems, aligning with the government’s vision to bolster entrepreneurship in manufacturing.

Empowering Startups with Market Expertise

Through this collaboration, startups will gain access to the Bhaane Group’s extensive market experience, including insights into foreign markets, operational strategies, and practical guidance throughout their business lifecycle.

Highlighting the initiative's objectives, Shri Sanjiv, Joint Secretary, DPIIT, stated:

“This collaboration serves a greater good – to nurture a thriving entrepreneurial spirit and strengthen India's manufacturing landscape. By facilitating connections between startups and established players like Bhaane Group, we foster a mutually beneficial environment where innovation flourishes and Indian businesses achieve global success.”

Strengthening India’s Role in the Global Market

Anand Ahuja, CEO and Co-Founder of Bhaane Group, expressed the company’s commitment to this initiative, saying:

“Global brands are eyeing investing in Indian startups, as it is one of the leading players in the South Asian market. DPIIT’s mission with Start Up India aligns with our outlook to foster innovation and global competitiveness among Indian startups.”

Ahuja also emphasized the significance of creating a manufacturing ecosystem that integrates sustainability with innovation, enabling Indian startups to scale globally and attract investments from major international brands.

Key Features of the Initiative

Incubation Programs: The initiative will provide structured support to startups in manufacturing, helping them overcome barriers and innovate in their respective fields. Access to Global Markets: Startups will benefit from Bhaane Group’s established networks and market expertise, equipping them to enter and compete in international markets. Capacity Building: Entrepreneurs will receive mentorship on sustainable production practices, technology adoption, and scaling strategies. International Collaborations: The MoU fosters connections with foreign startup ecosystems, encouraging knowledge exchange and partnerships.

A Step Toward “Make in India”

This collaboration supports the government’s Make in India initiative by encouraging the growth of a vibrant manufacturing sector driven by innovation. It complements the broader goals of the Startup India mission, which aims to position India as a global hub for entrepreneurship.

Future Outlook

The DPIIT-Bhaane partnership is expected to catalyze the manufacturing startup ecosystem by creating a pipeline of globally competitive entrepreneurs. As the program unfolds, it will focus on fostering sustainable manufacturing practices, innovation, and market readiness for Indian startups to thrive in an increasingly competitive global landscape.

With this initiative, DPIIT and Bhaane Group have set a new benchmark for public-private collaboration, paving the way for a robust, future-ready manufacturing sector in India.