Left Menu

DPIIT Partners with Bhaane Group to Boost Manufacturing Startups

The collaboration aims to nurture innovation in manufacturing, foster international connections, and empower Indian startups with market insights and operational expertise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 19:20 IST
DPIIT Partners with Bhaane Group to Boost Manufacturing Startups
The DPIIT-Bhaane partnership is expected to catalyze the manufacturing startup ecosystem by creating a pipeline of globally competitive entrepreneurs. Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bhaane Group, a subsidiary of Shahi Exports Pvt Ltd, India’s largest apparel manufacturer. This partnership is set to launch dedicated incubation programs for startups specializing in manufacturing and related production areas. It also aims to establish strong connections with international startup ecosystems, aligning with the government’s vision to bolster entrepreneurship in manufacturing.

Empowering Startups with Market Expertise

Through this collaboration, startups will gain access to the Bhaane Group’s extensive market experience, including insights into foreign markets, operational strategies, and practical guidance throughout their business lifecycle.

Highlighting the initiative's objectives, Shri Sanjiv, Joint Secretary, DPIIT, stated:

“This collaboration serves a greater good – to nurture a thriving entrepreneurial spirit and strengthen India's manufacturing landscape. By facilitating connections between startups and established players like Bhaane Group, we foster a mutually beneficial environment where innovation flourishes and Indian businesses achieve global success.”

Strengthening India’s Role in the Global Market

Anand Ahuja, CEO and Co-Founder of Bhaane Group, expressed the company’s commitment to this initiative, saying:

“Global brands are eyeing investing in Indian startups, as it is one of the leading players in the South Asian market. DPIIT’s mission with Start Up India aligns with our outlook to foster innovation and global competitiveness among Indian startups.”

Ahuja also emphasized the significance of creating a manufacturing ecosystem that integrates sustainability with innovation, enabling Indian startups to scale globally and attract investments from major international brands.

Key Features of the Initiative

  1. Incubation Programs: The initiative will provide structured support to startups in manufacturing, helping them overcome barriers and innovate in their respective fields.
  2. Access to Global Markets: Startups will benefit from Bhaane Group’s established networks and market expertise, equipping them to enter and compete in international markets.
  3. Capacity Building: Entrepreneurs will receive mentorship on sustainable production practices, technology adoption, and scaling strategies.
  4. International Collaborations: The MoU fosters connections with foreign startup ecosystems, encouraging knowledge exchange and partnerships.

A Step Toward “Make in India”

This collaboration supports the government’s Make in India initiative by encouraging the growth of a vibrant manufacturing sector driven by innovation. It complements the broader goals of the Startup India mission, which aims to position India as a global hub for entrepreneurship.

Future Outlook

The DPIIT-Bhaane partnership is expected to catalyze the manufacturing startup ecosystem by creating a pipeline of globally competitive entrepreneurs. As the program unfolds, it will focus on fostering sustainable manufacturing practices, innovation, and market readiness for Indian startups to thrive in an increasingly competitive global landscape.

With this initiative, DPIIT and Bhaane Group have set a new benchmark for public-private collaboration, paving the way for a robust, future-ready manufacturing sector in India.

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025