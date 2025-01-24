Novo Nordisk's Breakthrough in Obesity Treatment: Amycretin Shows Promising Results

Novo Nordisk's promising obesity treatment, amycretin, demonstrated a significant 22% weight reduction in trial participants over 36 weeks, compared to a mere 2% loss from a placebo. This breakthrough news comes from early-stage trial results revealed on Friday, which boosted Novo's shares significantly.

The experimental drug, administered via weekly injections, holds a dual mode of action by mimicking the gut hormone GLP-1 and the hunger-suppressing pancreatic hormone, amylin. This dual action positions it as a formidable competitor, notably against Eli Lilly's Zepbound, also known as Mounjaro.

This development is crucial for Novo Nordisk as it seeks to enhance its competitiveness in the obesity drug market. Earlier disappointments with CagriSema trials added pressure on Novo, yet the successful performance of amycretin, with its pill form showing 13.1% weight loss after 12 weeks, provides a hopeful outlook.

