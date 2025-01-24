Left Menu

Novo Nordisk's Breakthrough in Obesity Treatment: Amycretin Shows Promising Results

Novo Nordisk's experimental obesity drug, amycretin, displayed impressive results, causing a 22% weight loss in participants over 36 weeks. The news boosted Novo’s shares and highlights its potential against rivals. Amycretin mimics gut and pancreatic hormones and is also being formulated as a pill.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 17:09 IST
Novo Nordisk's promising obesity treatment, amycretin, demonstrated a significant 22% weight reduction in trial participants over 36 weeks, compared to a mere 2% loss from a placebo. This breakthrough news comes from early-stage trial results revealed on Friday, which boosted Novo's shares significantly.

The experimental drug, administered via weekly injections, holds a dual mode of action by mimicking the gut hormone GLP-1 and the hunger-suppressing pancreatic hormone, amylin. This dual action positions it as a formidable competitor, notably against Eli Lilly's Zepbound, also known as Mounjaro.

This development is crucial for Novo Nordisk as it seeks to enhance its competitiveness in the obesity drug market. Earlier disappointments with CagriSema trials added pressure on Novo, yet the successful performance of amycretin, with its pill form showing 13.1% weight loss after 12 weeks, provides a hopeful outlook.

(With inputs from agencies.)

