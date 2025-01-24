U.S. Military Bolsters Border Operations with Deportation Flights

The United States military has initiated deportation flights, commanded by President Trump, using C-17 aircraft to relocate migrants. This move coincides with the Pentagon's plans to reinforce the southern border, potentially deploying additional troops from the 82nd Airborne division.

In one of his first actions in office, President Trump declared illegal immigration a national emergency. Consequently, the U.S. military was directed to assist in border security, impose a broader asylum ban, and restrict citizenship for children born in the U.S. A January 20 executive order emphasized the need for 'complete operational control of the southern border.'

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt confirmed the commencement of deportation flights via social media. Friday witnessed two military aircraft transporting approximately 80 migrants each from the U.S. to Guatemala. Concurrently, plans to send 1,500 additional troops along the Mexican border are set to unfold, with further potential deployments highlighted by U.S. officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)