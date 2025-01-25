Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir's Economic Surge: A New Era of Growth and Development

Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a significant economic growth rate of 9.5% and a projected GSDP of Rs 2.45 lakh crore for 2023-24. Lt Governor Manoj Sinha attributed this to government initiatives and policy measures. Key infrastructures, such as the railway and highways, are under development to boost connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 25-01-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 22:30 IST
Jammu and Kashmir's Economic Surge: A New Era of Growth and Development
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir, under the leadership of Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, is experiencing a robust economic upswing, boasting a growth rate of 9.5% over the past year, with projections suggesting a Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of Rs 2.45 lakh crore for the financial year 2023-24.

In a statement made on the eve of the 76th Republic Day, Lt Governor Sinha highlighted the various government initiatives and strategic policies that have driven this economic resurgence. Emphasizing peace and unity, he assured that elections for local bodies would advance a three-tier governance structure, further enhancing public participation.

Infrastructure improvement initiatives, such as ongoing road projects and the historic railway connection to Kashmir, are set to play pivotal roles in further economic growth. Additionally, progress in hydropower projects and industrial advancements promise to bolster Jammu and Kashmir's development trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025