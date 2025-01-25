Jammu and Kashmir's Economic Surge: A New Era of Growth and Development
Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a significant economic growth rate of 9.5% and a projected GSDP of Rs 2.45 lakh crore for 2023-24. Lt Governor Manoj Sinha attributed this to government initiatives and policy measures. Key infrastructures, such as the railway and highways, are under development to boost connectivity.
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir, under the leadership of Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, is experiencing a robust economic upswing, boasting a growth rate of 9.5% over the past year, with projections suggesting a Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of Rs 2.45 lakh crore for the financial year 2023-24.
In a statement made on the eve of the 76th Republic Day, Lt Governor Sinha highlighted the various government initiatives and strategic policies that have driven this economic resurgence. Emphasizing peace and unity, he assured that elections for local bodies would advance a three-tier governance structure, further enhancing public participation.
Infrastructure improvement initiatives, such as ongoing road projects and the historic railway connection to Kashmir, are set to play pivotal roles in further economic growth. Additionally, progress in hydropower projects and industrial advancements promise to bolster Jammu and Kashmir's development trajectory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Financial Turmoil: Key Global Developments Unraveled
Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development
India Champions Women-Led Development in Global Policy
President Ruto Highlights Impact of Increased Education Investment, Unveils Major Development Projects in Elgeyo-Marakwet
Tripura's Transformative Progress: Governance and Development