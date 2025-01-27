DGFT Launches Enhanced eCoO 2.0 System to Streamline Export Certification and Boost Trade Efficiency

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has introduced the enhanced Certificate of Origin (eCoO) 2.0 System, a significant upgrade to simplify the certification process for exporters and increase trade efficiency. The platform, aimed at bolstering India’s export competitiveness, offers several advanced features designed to streamline operations and reduce administrative hurdles.

The eCoO 2.0 System includes multiple user-friendly enhancements, such as:

Multi-User Access: Exporters can authorize multiple users under a single Importer Exporter Code (IEC), enabling more efficient management of export operations.

Flexible Signing Options: The platform now supports Aadhaar-based e-signatures alongside traditional digital signature tokens, catering to diverse user preferences.

Integrated Dashboard: A centralized interface gives exporters access to a range of services, including eCoO applications, Free Trade Agreement (FTA) information, details on trade events, and other export-related resources.

In-lieu Certificate of Origin: This new feature allows exporters to request corrections to previously issued certificates through a straightforward online application process.

Mandatory Use of eCoO 2.0 Platform

Effective 1st January 2025, it is now mandatory to electronically file Non-Preferential Certificates of Origin via the eCoO 2.0 platform. Exporters can access this service through the official DGFT website (https://trade.gov.in) under the “Get Certificate of Origin” section. This marks a significant step forward in India’s trade facilitation efforts, ensuring faster certification processes and reducing turnaround times.

The platform currently processes over 7,000 eCoOs daily, supporting both preferential and non-preferential certificates, and integrates 125 issuing agencies, including 110 national and regional chambers of commerce, over 650 issuing officers, and the entire network of Indian exporters into one seamless system.

Introduction of Back-to-Back Certificates of Origin

According to Public Notice 43/2024-25, dated 27th January 2025, the DGFT has introduced the procedure for online Back-to-Back Certificates of Origin (Non-Preferential). These certificates cater to goods not of Indian origin intended for re-export, trans-shipment, or merchanting trade.

Issued based on documentary evidence from the foreign country of origin, the Back-to-Back CoO ensures accuracy and transparency by explicitly detailing the origin and supporting documents. This feature is especially beneficial for intermediary trade, as it simplifies the certification process and expedites processing times, crucial for global supply chains involving India.

Impact on Ease of Doing Business

The enhanced eCoO 2.0 System reaffirms DGFT’s commitment to improving the Ease of Doing Business for Indian exporters. By integrating advanced technology, the system reduces bottlenecks, accelerates export processes, and provides exporters with a competitive edge in global markets.

The initiative not only simplifies the process for issuing Certificates of Origin but also strengthens India’s position as a reliable player in international trade. With its efficient processing capabilities and focus on transparency, the eCoO 2.0 system underscores India’s efforts to enhance trade facilitation and foster a more robust export ecosystem.