Gopalan Super Singer Season 5 Finale Honors Puneeth Rajkumar's Legacy

The grand finale of Gopalan Super Singer Season 5, held in Bengaluru, was an emotionally charged event dedicated to the late Dr. Puneeth Rajkumar, a revered figure in Kannada cinema and music. This beloved competition, known for spotlighting talent from around the nation, paid a fitting tribute to Rajkumar's enduring influence.

Puneeth Rajkumar's family, including his wife Ashwini, headlined the event, unveiling the Puneeth Rajkumar Anthem. The anthem, titled 'NeeneNeeneRajakumara,' was crafted by music director Sunil Koshy under the Jhankar music label. It beautifully captured the essence of Rajkumar's relationship with his fans and his substantial contributions to music, while resonating positivity and inspiration.

The finale featured performances from talented finalists presenting beloved songs of Puneeth Rajkumar. Additionally, they delivered an energetic medley of the Power Star's hits together with Koshy. Emphasizing Kannada music, the competition sought to enrich contestants' linguistic and musical skills. With its showcase of diverse musical genres, the Gopalan Super Singer series remains a bastion for nurturing fresh talent.

