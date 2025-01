Vedanta's Mega Aluminium Project and University Vision in Odisha

Vedanta plans to invest Rs 1 lakh crore in a significant aluminium project in Raygada district, Odisha. The conglomerate’s Chairman, Anil Agarwal, announced this ambitious venture at the Utkarsh Odisha-Make in Odisha business conclave, outlining a refined strategy to boost local industry.

The first phase of the aluminium refinery and smelter is slated for commissioning within three years. This project represents Vedanta’s ongoing commitment to Odisha, where substantial investments have already been made, including smelters and refineries in other districts.

Despite progress in industry, Vedanta's educational initiatives face hurdles. The Supreme Court halted their university project plans, citing unlawful land acquisition. However, Agarwal remains optimistic about future educational investments, promising advancements despite previous setbacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)