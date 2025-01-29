Reimagining History: London's Wartime Tunnels Turned Tourist Attraction

The historic tunnels beneath central London, originally constructed to shelter citizens during World War Two, are being transformed into the city's latest tourist attraction. Purchased by The London Tunnels, these passageways stretch a mile under Holborn and remain an architectural marvel due to their hand-dug origins starting in 1940.

The Blitz may have ended before these tunnels were finished in 1942, but their significance lives on. Angus Murray, CEO of The London Tunnels, envisions them as a memorial to the era, blending museum elements with exhibitions and entertainment. This subterranean realm once held spy headquarters and inspired Ian Fleming's James Bond series.

Although the network has largely remained unused since the 1970s, a £120 million renovation aims to draw 3 million annual visitors, emulating the success of the London Eye. Set to open by 2028, the venue will be managed by an experienced entertainment company, offering a unique historical journey.

