KIIT Honors Late Student Prakriti Lamsal with Memorial Scholarship

The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Odisha has announced a memorial scholarship to honor Prakriti Lamsal, a 20-year-old Nepalese student who allegedly died by suicide on February 16. The incident caused significant unrest on campus.

KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta expressed condolences to Lamsal's family, stating that establishing the scholarship will serve as a tribute to her memory. The announcement coincided with meetings between the institute's officials and Nepal's New Delhi Embassy representatives, who assured the students that preventive measures are being enforced.

Samanta also communicated with Nepal's Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba and Minister for Water Supply, Pradeep Yadav, affirming KIIT's dedication to the students' welfare. The deceased student's body has been returned to Nepal following legal procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)