Left Menu

KIIT Honors Late Student Prakriti Lamsal with Memorial Scholarship

The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) has announced a scholarship in memory of Prakriti Lamsal, a student who allegedly took her own life at the institution. The scholarship serves as a tribute. Officials from Nepal have met students, ensuring support and promising preventive measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 20-02-2025 08:55 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 08:55 IST
KIIT Honors Late Student Prakriti Lamsal with Memorial Scholarship
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Odisha has announced a memorial scholarship to honor Prakriti Lamsal, a 20-year-old Nepalese student who allegedly died by suicide on February 16. The incident caused significant unrest on campus.

KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta expressed condolences to Lamsal's family, stating that establishing the scholarship will serve as a tribute to her memory. The announcement coincided with meetings between the institute's officials and Nepal's New Delhi Embassy representatives, who assured the students that preventive measures are being enforced.

Samanta also communicated with Nepal's Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba and Minister for Water Supply, Pradeep Yadav, affirming KIIT's dedication to the students' welfare. The deceased student's body has been returned to Nepal following legal procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025