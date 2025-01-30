Tata Motors Sees a Deep Dive: Shares Plunge Amid Profit Decline

Tata Motors' shares plummeted over 7% on Thursday following a report of a 22% fall in consolidated net profit for the December quarter.

Ending at Rs 697 on the BSE, the stock hit a 52-week low during the day. The NSE also witnessed a similar drop, closing at Rs 699.95.

The decline positions Tata Motors as the biggest laggard among BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty firms, with its market valuation falling by Rs 20,411.83 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)