Tata Motors Sees a Deep Dive: Shares Plunge Amid Profit Decline
Tata Motors' shares dropped significantly by over 7% as the company reported a 22% decrease in consolidated net profit for the December quarter. Despite robust performance from its subsidiary, Jaguar Land Rover, overall revenue fell short, impacting the market valuation and resulting in a substantial decline in stock prices.
Tata Motors' shares plummeted over 7% on Thursday following a report of a 22% fall in consolidated net profit for the December quarter.
Ending at Rs 697 on the BSE, the stock hit a 52-week low during the day. The NSE also witnessed a similar drop, closing at Rs 699.95.
The decline positions Tata Motors as the biggest laggard among BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty firms, with its market valuation falling by Rs 20,411.83 crore.
