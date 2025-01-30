Left Menu

Tata Motors Sees a Deep Dive: Shares Plunge Amid Profit Decline

Tata Motors' shares dropped significantly by over 7% as the company reported a 22% decrease in consolidated net profit for the December quarter. Despite robust performance from its subsidiary, Jaguar Land Rover, overall revenue fell short, impacting the market valuation and resulting in a substantial decline in stock prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 17:09 IST
Tata Motors Sees a Deep Dive: Shares Plunge Amid Profit Decline
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@TataMotors)
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Motors' shares plummeted over 7% on Thursday following a report of a 22% fall in consolidated net profit for the December quarter.

Ending at Rs 697 on the BSE, the stock hit a 52-week low during the day. The NSE also witnessed a similar drop, closing at Rs 699.95.

The decline positions Tata Motors as the biggest laggard among BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty firms, with its market valuation falling by Rs 20,411.83 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025