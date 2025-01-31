Night Flight Tragedy: Inquiry into Black Hawk and Passenger Jet Collision

A tragic collision occurred when a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter struck an American Airlines passenger jet over the Potomac River, resulting in no survivors. The incident happened near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, prompting a 48-hour halt in flights for the Virginia-based unit involved.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth highlighted the helicopter's experienced crew, equipped with night-vision goggles, on a planned training flight. The cause is under investigation, with altitude discrepancies being scrutinized. The Pentagon emphasizes the need for a swift inquiry as safety questions, particularly regarding training near busy airports, are raised.

The crash also put a spotlight on training protocols, as Daniel Driscoll, Army Secretary nominee, stressed during his Senate confirmation hearing. The incident underscores the importance of a safety culture within the Army to potentially avoid future tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)