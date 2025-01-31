Night Flight Tragedy: Inquiry into Black Hawk and Passenger Jet Collision
A Black Hawk helicopter crashed into an American Airlines jet near Washington, causing no survivors. The Army, questioning training near airports, has paused the Virginia unit's flights for 48 hours. Investigation focuses on altitude issues amid experienced pilots, as safety concerns mount.
A tragic collision occurred when a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter struck an American Airlines passenger jet over the Potomac River, resulting in no survivors. The incident happened near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, prompting a 48-hour halt in flights for the Virginia-based unit involved.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth highlighted the helicopter's experienced crew, equipped with night-vision goggles, on a planned training flight. The cause is under investigation, with altitude discrepancies being scrutinized. The Pentagon emphasizes the need for a swift inquiry as safety questions, particularly regarding training near busy airports, are raised.
The crash also put a spotlight on training protocols, as Daniel Driscoll, Army Secretary nominee, stressed during his Senate confirmation hearing. The incident underscores the importance of a safety culture within the Army to potentially avoid future tragedies.
