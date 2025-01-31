Left Menu

Tragic Collision in Uttar Pradesh: 8 Killed, 11 Injured in Ghazipur Accident

A tragic accident in Ghazipur district, Uttar Pradesh, resulted in eight deaths and 11 injuries as a truck collided with a van. The victims were returning from a religious fair. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences and instructed officials to ensure proper treatment for the injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghazipur | Updated: 31-01-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 21:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating accident in Ghazipur district, Uttar Pradesh, claimed eight lives and left 11 others injured when a truck collided with a van. The incident occurred in Revasa village, where the victims, residents of Gorakhpur's Haldichok village, were returning from the Maha Kumbh fair in Prayagraj.

The collision happened when a truck struck the van from the side, forcefully throwing passengers onto the road. Tragically, the truck then ran over them, as reported by District Magistrate Aryaka Akhoury. The deceased were identified as Amar Singh, Surendra Gupta, Pushpa Yadav, Nitya Singh, Israwati Devi, and Lilavati.

After the accident, 13 injured individuals were admitted to the hospital, where Sudha Chaurasia and Shyam Sundar succumbed to their injuries. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his condolences and instructed authorities to ensure proper medical care for the injured, expressing hopes for their speedy recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

