Left Menu

Maruti Suzuki Dispatches Surge with 6% Growth

Maruti Suzuki India reported a 6% increase in dispatches, reaching 2,12,251 units in January. Domestic sales saw a 4.07% rise, with utility vehicles and compact cars leading the growth. However, sales of Alto and S-Presso declined. Exports also showed a positive trend with a significant rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 13:42 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 13:42 IST
Maruti Suzuki Dispatches Surge with 6% Growth
  • Country:
  • India

Maruti Suzuki India, the nation's leading car manufacturer, announced a remarkable 6% increase in dispatches from its factories, totaling 2,12,251 units in January. This indicates a significant improvement compared to the 1,99,364 units dispatched in January 2024.

Domestic passenger vehicle sales witnessed a 4.07% growth, climbing to 1,73,599 units from 1,66,802 units the previous year. Despite this, the sales of smaller models such as Alto and S-Presso saw a dip, recording 14,247 units last month against the previous year's 15,849 units.

Conversely, sales of compact cars, including first-rate models like Baleno and Swift, surged to 82,241, overshadowing the January 2024 figures of 76,533 vehicles. Maruti Suzuki's exports also bolstered, with numbers escalating to 27,100 units compared to the former 23,921 units.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025