Maruti Suzuki Dispatches Surge with 6% Growth

Maruti Suzuki India, the nation's leading car manufacturer, announced a remarkable 6% increase in dispatches from its factories, totaling 2,12,251 units in January. This indicates a significant improvement compared to the 1,99,364 units dispatched in January 2024.

Domestic passenger vehicle sales witnessed a 4.07% growth, climbing to 1,73,599 units from 1,66,802 units the previous year. Despite this, the sales of smaller models such as Alto and S-Presso saw a dip, recording 14,247 units last month against the previous year's 15,849 units.

Conversely, sales of compact cars, including first-rate models like Baleno and Swift, surged to 82,241, overshadowing the January 2024 figures of 76,533 vehicles. Maruti Suzuki's exports also bolstered, with numbers escalating to 27,100 units compared to the former 23,921 units.

