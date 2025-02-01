Left Menu

Marginal Rise in Food and Fertiliser Subsidies for 2025-26

The Indian government's subsidies on food and fertilisers are set at Rs 3.71 lakh crore for 2025-26, a slight increase of 0.70% from the current fiscal year. The food subsidy is Rs 2,03,420 crore, while the fertiliser subsidy is pegged at Rs 1.67 lakh crore, both figures showing minimal variations from previous years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 14:01 IST
Marginal Rise in Food and Fertiliser Subsidies for 2025-26
Union Budget FY25 Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has announced a slight increase in subsidies for food and fertilisers in its Union Budget for 2025-26, with the total pegged at Rs 3.71 lakh crore. This represents a marginal rise of 0.70% from the estimated spending in the current fiscal.

A closer look at the budget reveals an allocation of Rs 2,03,420 crore for food subsidies in the upcoming fiscal year. This is in contrast to the revised estimate of Rs 1,97,420 crore for 2024-25. The expenditure for food subsidies two years prior was slightly higher, at Rs 2.11 lakh crore.

Meanwhile, the allocation for fertiliser subsidies is set at Rs 1.67 lakh crore for 2025-26, reflecting a decrease from the revised estimate of Rs 1.71 lakh crore for the ongoing financial year. Last year, the allocation had been even higher at Rs 1.88 lakh crore, indicating a trend of tightening the budget in this area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025