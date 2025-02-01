Marginal Rise in Food and Fertiliser Subsidies for 2025-26
The Indian government's subsidies on food and fertilisers are set at Rs 3.71 lakh crore for 2025-26, a slight increase of 0.70% from the current fiscal year. The food subsidy is Rs 2,03,420 crore, while the fertiliser subsidy is pegged at Rs 1.67 lakh crore, both figures showing minimal variations from previous years.
The Indian government has announced a slight increase in subsidies for food and fertilisers in its Union Budget for 2025-26, with the total pegged at Rs 3.71 lakh crore. This represents a marginal rise of 0.70% from the estimated spending in the current fiscal.
A closer look at the budget reveals an allocation of Rs 2,03,420 crore for food subsidies in the upcoming fiscal year. This is in contrast to the revised estimate of Rs 1,97,420 crore for 2024-25. The expenditure for food subsidies two years prior was slightly higher, at Rs 2.11 lakh crore.
Meanwhile, the allocation for fertiliser subsidies is set at Rs 1.67 lakh crore for 2025-26, reflecting a decrease from the revised estimate of Rs 1.71 lakh crore for the ongoing financial year. Last year, the allocation had been even higher at Rs 1.88 lakh crore, indicating a trend of tightening the budget in this area.
