Blueprint for a Developed India: Tripura CM on Union Budget

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha praised the Union Budget, calling it a blueprint for a developed India. The Budget attends to farmers, the poor, and the middle class, with provisions for education, healthcare, and start-ups. It includes tax relief for middle-income earners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 01-02-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 14:17 IST
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has heralded the Union Budget as a comprehensive plan for India's development.

In a statement on social media, Chief Minister Saha emphasized that the Budget caters to various demographics, including farmers, the poor, and the middle class, while also addressing critical sectors such as education, healthcare, and start-up innovation.

State BJP leaders supported the initiatives, highlighting substantial tax relief measures like no income tax for annual incomes up to Rs 12 lakh, benefiting middle-class citizens. Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury praised PM Modi's consideration for the middle class.

(With inputs from agencies.)

