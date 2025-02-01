Blueprint for a Developed India: Tripura CM on Union Budget

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has heralded the Union Budget as a comprehensive plan for India's development.

In a statement on social media, Chief Minister Saha emphasized that the Budget caters to various demographics, including farmers, the poor, and the middle class, while also addressing critical sectors such as education, healthcare, and start-up innovation.

State BJP leaders supported the initiatives, highlighting substantial tax relief measures like no income tax for annual incomes up to Rs 12 lakh, benefiting middle-class citizens. Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury praised PM Modi's consideration for the middle class.

