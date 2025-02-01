India's Union Budget 2025-26: Paving the Path for Energy Transition

The Indian government unveiled the Union Budget for 2025-26 with an emphasis on climate resilience and energy transition.

The initiatives introduced include the National Manufacturing Mission, which aims to support domestic industry in producing clean technologies like solar panels and EV batteries. The Nuclear Energy Mission plans to generate 100 GW of nuclear energy by 2047, investing in small modular reactors.

Despite these efforts, some experts believe the budget lacks the bold climate action India needs, urging a more comprehensive approach to renewable energy and environmental challenges.

