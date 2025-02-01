Left Menu

India's Union Budget 2025-26: Paving the Path for Energy Transition

India's Union Budget 2025-26 focuses on enhancing climate resilience and energy transition, launching initiatives like the National Manufacturing Mission and Nuclear Energy Mission. However, experts critique its lack of comprehensive climate action, despite plans for clean tech manufacturing and a National Mission on High Yielding Seeds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 14:55 IST
  • India

The Indian government unveiled the Union Budget for 2025-26 with an emphasis on climate resilience and energy transition.

The initiatives introduced include the National Manufacturing Mission, which aims to support domestic industry in producing clean technologies like solar panels and EV batteries. The Nuclear Energy Mission plans to generate 100 GW of nuclear energy by 2047, investing in small modular reactors.

Despite these efforts, some experts believe the budget lacks the bold climate action India needs, urging a more comprehensive approach to renewable energy and environmental challenges.

