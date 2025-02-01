Empowering Gig Workers: A New Chapter in India's Urban Landscape
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman underscores the significance of gig workers in India's urban development by introducing new health insurance measures through the PM Aarogya Yojana. Swiggy and other platforms already support such workers. A socio-economic upliftment scheme is also planned to benefit gig workers.
- Country:
- India
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has highlighted the crucial role that platforms and gig workers play in India's urban landscape, according to a key Swiggy official on Friday.
Dinker Vashisht, Swiggy's Vice President of Corporate Affairs, commended the government's decision to extend health insurance coverage to gig workers via the PM Aarogya Yojana. However, he emphasized the need for more details on the rollout.
Vashisht stated that Swiggy and other platforms have been providing comprehensive insurance to their delivery partners for years, aligning with top international standards. The Union Budget 2025-26 also proposed registering one crore gig workers on the e-Shram portal and implementing schemes for their socio-economic advancement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
ED says it has attached assets worth Rs 300 crore in Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA)-linked money laundering case in Karnataka.
Gujarat CM Approves Massive Rs 605.48 Crore for Urban Development
Town Planning Challenges: Ajit Pawar's Call for Sustainable Urban Development
Govt to arrange identity cards and registration on e-shram portal to assist 1 crore gig workers: FM.
Omaxe Group Unveils BeTogether: A New Era in Urban Development