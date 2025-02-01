India's Aviation Set for Takeoff: Budget 2025-26 Boosts Regional Connectivity

Airline operators have expressed approval for the Union Budget 2025-26, particularly lauding the government's commitment to enhancing the domestic civil aviation sector. The revised UDAN scheme aims to bolster regional connectivity by introducing 120 new destinations and anticipates accommodating 4 crore passengers over the next ten years. This move has inspired optimism among industry leaders about India's aviation future.

The scheme will also extend support to the development of helipads and smaller airports in hilly and aspirational districts, including those in the North East region. Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of SpiceJet, hailed the budget as middle-class-friendly and conducive to development, predicting it will catalyze India's growth trajectory in the coming years.

With the impending launch of the modified UDAN scheme, India's aviation landscape is poised for significant transformation. The initiative, having already facilitated travel for 1.5 crore middle-class passengers through 88 airports and 619 routes since its inception in April 2017, remains focused on improving connectivity on underserved routes. This enhanced infrastructure is anticipated to propel India toward becoming a global aviation hub by 2030.

Investments in world-class airport development, regional connectivity, capacity upgrades, regulatory enhancements, and improved visa facilities are pivotal to realizing this vision, according to Pieter Elbers, CEO of IndiGo. Supporting these sentiments, Vinay Dube, Founder and CEO of Akasa Air, recognized the budget as vital for maintaining growth in India's aviation sector, promoting accessibility, and boosting tourism and the overall economy.

During her presentation of the budget in Parliament, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also emphasized the creation of greenfield airports in Bihar. These initiatives will complement the planned capacity expansion of Patna airport and the development of a brownfield site at Bihta, as part of efforts to address the state's future needs. (ANI)

