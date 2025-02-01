Left Menu

India Launches Robust Export Promotion Mission

The Indian government has announced an Export Promotion Mission worth Rs 2,250 crore, aiming to enhance outbound shipments. Spearheaded by the commerce, MSME, and finance ministries, the mission will offer export credit, cross-border factoring, and help MSMEs overcome non-tariff barriers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 16:53 IST
India Launches Robust Export Promotion Mission
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has taken a strategic step to bolster its exports by introducing an Export Promotion Mission, with a substantial budget of Rs 2,250 crore.

This initiative, announced by Union Minister Piyush Goyal, will be collaboratively driven by the commerce, MSME, and finance ministries, aiming to provide vital support to enhance the country's outbound shipments.

Key aspects of the mission include extending affordable credit to exporters, facilitating cross-border factoring, and aiding MSMEs in tackling non-tariff measures in international markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025