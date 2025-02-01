India Launches Robust Export Promotion Mission
The Indian government has announced an Export Promotion Mission worth Rs 2,250 crore, aiming to enhance outbound shipments. Spearheaded by the commerce, MSME, and finance ministries, the mission will offer export credit, cross-border factoring, and help MSMEs overcome non-tariff barriers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 16:53 IST
- Country:
- India
The Indian government has taken a strategic step to bolster its exports by introducing an Export Promotion Mission, with a substantial budget of Rs 2,250 crore.
This initiative, announced by Union Minister Piyush Goyal, will be collaboratively driven by the commerce, MSME, and finance ministries, aiming to provide vital support to enhance the country's outbound shipments.
Key aspects of the mission include extending affordable credit to exporters, facilitating cross-border factoring, and aiding MSMEs in tackling non-tariff measures in international markets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement