India Launches Robust Export Promotion Mission

The Indian government has taken a strategic step to bolster its exports by introducing an Export Promotion Mission, with a substantial budget of Rs 2,250 crore.

This initiative, announced by Union Minister Piyush Goyal, will be collaboratively driven by the commerce, MSME, and finance ministries, aiming to provide vital support to enhance the country's outbound shipments.

Key aspects of the mission include extending affordable credit to exporters, facilitating cross-border factoring, and aiding MSMEs in tackling non-tariff measures in international markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)