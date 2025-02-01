Left Menu

Agriculture Stocks Surge with New Schemes and Increased Credit

Agriculture stocks rose as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced six new schemes and increased the Kisan Credit Card loan limit. Despite a lower Budget allocation for the agriculture ministry, enhanced funds for allied sectors helped counterbalance the reduction, focusing on agri-productivity and rural prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 17:19 IST
Agriculture Stocks Surge with New Schemes and Increased Credit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Agriculture-related stocks saw a notable rise on Saturday after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled six new agricultural schemes. The Kisan Credit Card loan limit was increased to Rs 5 lakh, benefiting farmers, fishermen, and dairy farmers. Stocks like Kaveri Seed Co and Paradeep Phosphates experienced significant gains.

Despite a reduced Budget allocation for the agriculture ministry, totaling Rs 1.37 lakh crore for the next fiscal, allied sectors saw increased funding. Allocations for fisheries, animal husbandry, and dairying increased by 37% to Rs 7,544 crore, while food processing received a 56% boost to Rs 4,364 crore.

Presenting her eighth budget, Sitharaman described agriculture as "the first engine of growth." The Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana aims to boost productivity in 100 low-productivity districts. The government also announced a pulses mission and various other initiatives to modernize and boost India's agriculture sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025