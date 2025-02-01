India's Bold Budget Blueprint: Fueling Growth and Jobs with Innovative Reforms
India's Modi 3.0 government's first full Budget aims to invigorate economic growth and job creation with bold reforms, including tax cuts to boost consumption and investment. It promises a world-class tax system, targets the middle class, and supports agriculture, MSMEs, and exports.
- Country:
- India
The Modi 3.0 government unveiled its first full Budget, outlining a strategic roadmap to stimulate economic growth and expand employment opportunities in one of the world's largest economies, India. This ambitious blueprint introduces significant reforms aimed at boosting consumption and driving investment, industry leaders noted on Saturday.
Economic stakeholders, including business leaders and industry groups, welcomed the Budgetary measures, particularly the reduction in personal income tax rates. They believe these changes will uplift the middle class and incentivize the private sector to pursue investment plans amid global economic uncertainties and potential trade barriers.
Union Budget 2025-26 has been described as comprehensive and inclusive, focusing on critical areas such as agriculture, MSMEs, youth, and women's empowerment. The reforms are expected to invigorate both consumption and private investments, paving the path for sustained economic growth and development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Modi says, 25 crore people have moved out of poverty and this neo-middle class are prospective buyers of vehicles.
Rising middle class, rapid urbanisation, and affordable vehicles going to push auto sector in India: PM Modi.
Govt-Business Partnership Sets Bold 2025 Agenda for Economic Growth and Job Creation
Infosys and Telangana Drive Job Creation with Major IT Campus Expansion
AAP's middle class manifesto demands ending GST on essential items and higher education subsidy: Arvind Kejriwal.