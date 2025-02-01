India's Bold Budget Blueprint: Fueling Growth and Jobs with Innovative Reforms

The Modi 3.0 government unveiled its first full Budget, outlining a strategic roadmap to stimulate economic growth and expand employment opportunities in one of the world's largest economies, India. This ambitious blueprint introduces significant reforms aimed at boosting consumption and driving investment, industry leaders noted on Saturday.

Economic stakeholders, including business leaders and industry groups, welcomed the Budgetary measures, particularly the reduction in personal income tax rates. They believe these changes will uplift the middle class and incentivize the private sector to pursue investment plans amid global economic uncertainties and potential trade barriers.

Union Budget 2025-26 has been described as comprehensive and inclusive, focusing on critical areas such as agriculture, MSMEs, youth, and women's empowerment. The reforms are expected to invigorate both consumption and private investments, paving the path for sustained economic growth and development.

