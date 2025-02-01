Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of Nepali Devotees

A tragic accident in Bihar resulted in the deaths of five Nepalese individuals, including three women, when the SUV they were traveling in overturned on a highway. The victims were returning from the Mahakumbh event in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, at the time of the incident.

According to Vineeta Sinha, Deputy Superintendent of Police, the accident took place in the Muzaffarpur district. The SUV overturned while speeding as the driver made a sharp turn, attempting to avoid a motorcycle on the road. All the occupants hailed from the Mahottari district in Nepal.

Five individuals, including three women, were declared dead at the scene, while the remaining four sustained serious injuries. They have been referred to a hospital in Patna for further treatment, Sinha added.

(With inputs from agencies.)