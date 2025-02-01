Left Menu

Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of Nepali Devotees

A tragic accident in Bihar claimed the lives of five Nepalese people, including three women, when their SUV crashed returning from the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. The vehicle overturned trying to avoid a collision. Four other occupants are critically injured and under treatment in Patna.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarpur | Updated: 01-02-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 18:22 IST
Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of Nepali Devotees
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident in Bihar resulted in the deaths of five Nepalese individuals, including three women, when the SUV they were traveling in overturned on a highway. The victims were returning from the Mahakumbh event in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, at the time of the incident.

According to Vineeta Sinha, Deputy Superintendent of Police, the accident took place in the Muzaffarpur district. The SUV overturned while speeding as the driver made a sharp turn, attempting to avoid a motorcycle on the road. All the occupants hailed from the Mahottari district in Nepal.

Five individuals, including three women, were declared dead at the scene, while the remaining four sustained serious injuries. They have been referred to a hospital in Patna for further treatment, Sinha added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025