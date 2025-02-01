Left Menu

Budget 2025-26: Cheaper Medicines and Motorcycles, Costlier Tech and Fabrics

The Indian Union Budget for 2025-26 introduces customs duty cuts on life-saving drugs used for cancer and severe diseases, along with cheaper imported motorcycles. Conversely, costs will rise for certain tech displays and knitted fabrics due to increased duties, impacting various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 18:24 IST
The latest Union Budget for 2025-26, announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, brings significant relief on the imports of life-saving drugs for critical diseases, including cancer, as well as motorcycles. These essential drugs will become more affordable due to cuts in customs duty, aiding patients and healthcare systems.

The budget also impacts the automotive industry, making imported motorcycles, particularly those with engine capacities not exceeding 1600cc, more economical. This includes motorcycles brought in completely built, semi-knocked down, or completely knocked down forms, which could attract motorcycle enthusiasts and boost sales.

However, not all measures favor consumers; interactive flat panel displays and specific knitted fabrics will see a hike in customs duties, making them costlier. This could impact sectors relying heavily on such technology and materials, potentially leading to increased prices for end-users.

(With inputs from agencies.)

