Left Menu

Fino Payments Bank CEO Arrest Sparks Industry Shockwave

Fino Payments Bank's CEO Rishi Gupta was arrested for alleged GST law violations. Following his arrest, CFO Ketan Merchant was appointed to manage operations. The bank states Gupta's arrest relates to business partners, not its GST compliance. This incident has raised discussions about stringent GST provisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2026 23:56 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 23:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising turn of events, Fino Payments Bank's Managing Director and CEO, Rishi Gupta, was arrested on Friday by tax authorities for alleged contraventions of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regulations.

The bank swiftly convened a special board meeting, resulting in the appointment of Chief Financial Officer Ketan Merchant as interim head to ensure continuity in daily operations.

According to Fino Payments Bank, Gupta's arrest is linked to business partners' activities rather than its own GST compliance, and the bank has assured its complete cooperation with authorities. The incident has prompted discussion within the financial sector about the stringent nature of current GST laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Port Power Play: CK Hutchison Faces Unrest Amid U.S.-China Tensions

Panama's Port Power Play: CK Hutchison Faces Unrest Amid U.S.-China Tensions

 Global
2
Bill Clinton Breaks Silence on Epstein Ties During Closed-Door Testimony

Bill Clinton Breaks Silence on Epstein Ties During Closed-Door Testimony

 Global
3
Deadly Encounter: Notorious Criminal Falls in Agra

Deadly Encounter: Notorious Criminal Falls in Agra

 India
4
Brothers Sentenced for Murder: Justice Served in Gyanmati Case

Brothers Sentenced for Murder: Justice Served in Gyanmati Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026