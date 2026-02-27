Fino Payments Bank CEO Arrest Sparks Industry Shockwave

In a surprising turn of events, Fino Payments Bank's Managing Director and CEO, Rishi Gupta, was arrested on Friday by tax authorities for alleged contraventions of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regulations.

The bank swiftly convened a special board meeting, resulting in the appointment of Chief Financial Officer Ketan Merchant as interim head to ensure continuity in daily operations.

According to Fino Payments Bank, Gupta's arrest is linked to business partners' activities rather than its own GST compliance, and the bank has assured its complete cooperation with authorities. The incident has prompted discussion within the financial sector about the stringent nature of current GST laws.

