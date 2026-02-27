Fino Payments Bank CEO Arrest Sparks Industry Shockwave
Fino Payments Bank's CEO Rishi Gupta was arrested for alleged GST law violations. Following his arrest, CFO Ketan Merchant was appointed to manage operations. The bank states Gupta's arrest relates to business partners, not its GST compliance. This incident has raised discussions about stringent GST provisions.
- Country:
- India
In a surprising turn of events, Fino Payments Bank's Managing Director and CEO, Rishi Gupta, was arrested on Friday by tax authorities for alleged contraventions of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regulations.
The bank swiftly convened a special board meeting, resulting in the appointment of Chief Financial Officer Ketan Merchant as interim head to ensure continuity in daily operations.
According to Fino Payments Bank, Gupta's arrest is linked to business partners' activities rather than its own GST compliance, and the bank has assured its complete cooperation with authorities. The incident has prompted discussion within the financial sector about the stringent nature of current GST laws.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Massive Rs 82 Crore Cyber Fraud Bust: Three Arrested
House Arrest Lifted for Venezuelan Opposition Leader Freddy Superlano
Assam's Crackdown on Encroachers: 16 Arrested Following Police Attack
Crackdown on Criminal Activities: Sunil Rathi Gang Members Arrested
Dramatic Arrest: Gurugram Police Capture Notorious Fugitive