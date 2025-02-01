Gig Workers Set to Benefit from New Social Security Scheme Announced in Union Budget

The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union has expressed its approval regarding the recent announcement of a social security scheme aimed at gig workers, as outlined in the union budget.

Union President Shaik Salauddin emphasized the urgency for the government and aggregator firms to expedite the submission of workers' data. He highlighted that the Code on Social Security, enacted in 2020, remains largely unimplemented, underscoring the necessity for immediate action.

The Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, revealed plans to provide identity cards and facilitate registration for over a crore gig workers on the e-Shram portal, enhancing their access to various government social welfare benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)