Gig Workers Set to Benefit from New Social Security Scheme Announced in Union Budget

The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union has welcomed the announcement of a social security scheme for gig workers in the union budget. They urge the government and aggregator companies to quickly submit workers' data to enable access to the scheme, as required by the Code on Social Security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-02-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 20:09 IST
The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union has expressed its approval regarding the recent announcement of a social security scheme aimed at gig workers, as outlined in the union budget.

Union President Shaik Salauddin emphasized the urgency for the government and aggregator firms to expedite the submission of workers' data. He highlighted that the Code on Social Security, enacted in 2020, remains largely unimplemented, underscoring the necessity for immediate action.

The Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, revealed plans to provide identity cards and facilitate registration for over a crore gig workers on the e-Shram portal, enhancing their access to various government social welfare benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

