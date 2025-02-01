Budget Bias: Tamil Nadu's Exclusion Sparks Debate

Chief Minister M K Stalin of Tamil Nadu slammed the Union Budget 2025-2026, branding it as biased against his state. Stalin criticized the budget for ignoring Tamil Nadu's numerous demands and failing to mention the state's name even once.

Stalin noted that Tamil Nadu holds a prominent position in various Union Government reports, yet questioned why the state was overlooked in the budget. He expressed frustration over the lack of financial allocation reflecting the state's interests.

Actor and TVK president Vijay welcomed certain budget measures, like income tax relief, but echoed concerns over unaddressed inflation control and job opportunities. Both leaders called for an unbiased approach in future budget considerations.

(With inputs from agencies.)